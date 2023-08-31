Benefit for Nederland teen battling cancer set for Sept. 16; see the details Published 12:10 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

NEDERLAND — Circle of Hope is hosting a benefit for a Nederland teen battling cancer.

Andrè van Aswegen, 17, is a Nederland High School student battling Ewing Sarcoma.

He was diagnosed in April 2022 with the main tumor in is left pelvis, which spread to his back and left torso.

He underwent chemotherapy and radiation and was cleared in November 2022. Scans in February showed no evidence of cancer, according to information from Circle of Hope.

Then in April of this year he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which is in the Ewing Sarcoma family.

He had major surgery to have the tumor removed. Since then he has had two more tumors in his head treated with radiation and currently has a new tumor in his neck.

Andre is undergoing chemotherapy at home, orally, and is required to have regular check-ups, blood work and frequent scans.

The link and bake sale is planned from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at First Baptist Church, 2015 Nederland Avenue in Nederland.

Links and drinks will be sold for $4, and boudain and drinks for $4. There will also be a bake sale and a blood drive.