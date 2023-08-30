Pedestrian killed after being struck multiple times along Interstate 10

ORANGE — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate Highway 10 east, near the 877-mile marker, that occurred Wednesday

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 4:40 a.m., a 2018 Toyota Rav4 SUV was traveling east and struck a pedestrian, who entered the roadway.

The pedestrian was then struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer, which was also traveling east.

The truck tractor continued to travel east and has not been located at this time, police said.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 53-year-old Luis Hernandez of Houston and three passengers were uninjured.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by a justice of the peace. That person’s information is not available at this time.

According to the Department of Public Safety, this is an ongoing investigation.

