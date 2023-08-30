Carlos “Carl” Radell Banks Published 2:44 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Sunrise — 04-17-1966

Sunset — 08-21-2023

Carlos Radell Banks entered into eternal peace on August 21, 2023.

He was born April 17, 1966 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Carrie Jean Banks and Jessie Lee Banks.

He was preceded in death by his wife Angel Lucas Banks of Richmond, Texas; grandfather Sam Johnson Sr.; two grandmothers, Leuvenia Johnson and Mary Ann Banks, all of Ferriday, Louisiana.

Carl leaves to celebrate his life, mother Carrie Banks and father Jessie Banks of Port Arthur, Texas; one daughter, Chonriee Jackson of Houston, Texas; two sons, Timothy Banks and Isaiah Banks of Richmond, Texas; one grandson, Camryn Jackson; one granddaughter, Myla Angel Lucas Banks; one sister, Denedra Banks Brown (Brad) of Port Arthur, Texas; two brothers, Shaan Banks of Port Arthur, Texas and Spencer Banks of San Antonio, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and friends.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 248 18th St, Port Arthur, Texas. Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time.