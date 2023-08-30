1st arrested in Groves for indecency with a child, suspect on Most Wanted list caught in Kentucky Published 3:28 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

A man sought by the Groves Police Department and noted as one of state’s most wanted suspects has been arrested, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Daniel Ryan Noble, 40, was arrested in Lexington, Kentucky, by members of the U.S. Marshals Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force with coordination from the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force in Beaumont.

Texas DPS Special Agents assisted in the multi-agency fugitive investigation.

In April 2022, Noble was arrested by the Groves Police Department and charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact.

He subsequently bonded out.

Noble had been wanted since February, when warrants were issued out of Jefferson County for his arrest for four counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of indecency with a child and one count of driving while intoxicated.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 29 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders.

In addition, $85,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).