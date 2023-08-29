Jerrod Wayne Dorrell Published 9:50 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Jerrod Wayne Dorrell, 45 of Port Arthur Departed his earthly life suddenly August 14, 2023 in Carson, California; where he had resided for the past 2 years.

Jerrod was born August 6, 1978 to Kim Dorrell and Mark Kennerson.

Jerrod was proceeded in death by his mother Kim Dorrell and grandmothers Lois Lawson and Martha Richards (Honey).

Jerrod leaves to cherish his everlasting memories his father Mark Kennerson , two daughters Raven Dorrell and Phallon Robertson, son Jahiem Washington, godson Amir Eaglin, sister Latoya Dorrell, niece Lyric Dorrell, and brother Dwight Kevin Baker.

A celebration of life and balloon release will be held at Brisco Lake, 5349 Roosevelt Avenue Port Arthur, Tx 77640 on September 2, 2023 at 3:00pm with colors red, black and gold.