ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Bryant Turner, Memorial High School, freshman Published 12:02 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Memorial High School freshman Bryant Turner got interested in football while playing all sports in his neighborhood.

Now the 14-year-old is a receiver on the football team who also plays basketball and runs track.

Freshman football coach Darrel Granger said Turner is a strong student-athlete with a great work ethic.

“He leaves it all on the field and has a bright future ahead of him in multiple sports,” Granger said. “I’m proud of what he has done so far to contribute to our team.”

Turner said his goal for this season is to score plenty of touchdowns and help his team win plenty of games.

