Police say woman stole lingerie, intimate objects; case upgraded to felony due to repeated thefts Published 12:11 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

A 30-year-old Beaumont woman walked into a store that specializes in lingerie and adult novelty items and left with romance products without paying, police allege.

The woman, identified as Ashley Washington Molo, was indicted for theft of property in connection with the March 14 incident at Cindie’s, 5550 Eastex Freeway.

The charge was bumped to a felony because of five prior theft convictions.

Police were called to the store in reference to a woman stealing several items, then walking to a store next door.

An employee told police the woman took a pair of black lace lingerie that also comes with a personal adult device valued at $54.99 before tax as well as another device valued at $49.99 before tax.

The officer was shown security video of the woman for identification purposes and she was located a short time later at Target.

The document stated the woman still had the alleged stolen items with her at the time.

Molo was arrested and brought to the county jail.

As of Friday her name was not listed on the inmate roster.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.