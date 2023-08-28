Houston woman charged in Port Arthur birthday party shooting that injures 3 family members Published 1:13 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

A birthday party was interrupted by gunfire, according to authorities, sending three people to the hospital and one to jail on Saturday.

The alleged shooter, Pauletta Powell, 29, of Houston is being held on a $50,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault date/family/house.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the shooting took place at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 3800 block of Woodland Avenue.

Ten to 12 people were at the home when a disturbance occurred that led to the shooting, he said.

The three injured people were sent to a hospital for treatment and, as of Monday, two have been released. Their injuries were not life-threatening, Duriso said.

The shooting took place inside the home, and the alleged suspect and the three injured people are family members, according to detectives.