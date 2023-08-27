Theft, fraud and stolen vehicles; indictments listed Published 12:08 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted people on crimes ranging from theft to fraud and stolen vehicles this week

Tykeyah Coleman, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 18.

Claudia Michelle Hebert, 45, of Nederland was indicted for driving while intoxicated third or more for an incident that occurred April 13, 2021.

Ricky Glenn Herring Jr., 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for arson for an incident that occurred June 5.

Kaleb David Hill, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin and psilocybin, for an incident that occurred March 26.

Jarrett Reynauldo Matthews, 31, of Lake Charles, was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 13.

Kenneth Wayne Mitchell, 61, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred April 8.

Tykeyah Alliyanna Coleman, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred April 28.

Jeremy Akeem Dixon, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Aug. 6.

Ande Paul Espree, 51, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for fraud use or possession of identifying information for an incident that occurred March 1.

Ande Paul Espree, 51, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for fraud use or possession of identifying information for an incident that occurred April 5.

Faith Marie Harkrider, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 28.

Justin E. Harrison, 36, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for credit card or debit card abuse for an incident that occurred April 1.

Kevin Glyn Hebert, 45, of Vidor was indicted for theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass for an incident that occurred March 27.

Kaleb David Hall, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawfully carrying weapon prohibited places for an incident that occurred March 26.

Devonta Dontrail Holt, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with previous conviction for an incident that occurred March 9.

Randy James Johnson, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of property for an incident that occurred March 13.

Kirban Kiemel Keller Jr., 24, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred July 26.

August Brandon Marable, 52, of Port Arthur was indicted for theft of property with two or more convictions for an incident that occurred Feb. 17.

Ashley Washington Molo, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of property with two or more convictions for an incident that occurred March 14.

Quin’Darius Keshawn Moore, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred April 27.

John Mason Moss, 22, of Nederland was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 28.

John Mason Wallace Moss, 22, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 16.

Corey Dell Neie, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for credit card for debit card abuse for an incident that occurred April 11.

Caleb M. Puente, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for credit card or debit card abuse for an incident that occurred April 11.

Cuong Nguyen, 36, transient of Port Arthur, was indicted for burglary f a building for an incident that occurred March 22.

Jesse Khuyet Phan, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for theft of property two or more previous convictions for an incident that occurred March 7.

Georgianna Randall, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred April 7.

Alfred Glenn Scott III, 20, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 25.

Nakine Scypion, 44, transient of Port Arthur as indicted for failure to comply with sex offender duty to register life/annual for an incident that occurred April 13.

Melinda Segelke, 44, of Galveston was indicted for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair for an incident that occurred March 10.

Benjamin Lee Shumate, 20, of Galveston was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred April 17.

Aaron Traylor, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of firearm for an incident that occurred March 2.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.