Theft, fraud and stolen vehicles; indictments listed
Published 12:08 am Sunday, August 27, 2023
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted people on crimes ranging from theft to fraud and stolen vehicles this week
- Tykeyah Coleman, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 18.
- Claudia Michelle Hebert, 45, of Nederland was indicted for driving while intoxicated third or more for an incident that occurred April 13, 2021.
- Ricky Glenn Herring Jr., 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for arson for an incident that occurred June 5.
- Kaleb David Hill, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, psilocin and psilocybin, for an incident that occurred March 26.
- Jarrett Reynauldo Matthews, 31, of Lake Charles, was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 13.
- Kenneth Wayne Mitchell, 61, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred April 8.
- Tykeyah Alliyanna Coleman, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred April 28.
- Jeremy Akeem Dixon, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Aug. 6.
- Ande Paul Espree, 51, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for fraud use or possession of identifying information for an incident that occurred March 1.
- Ande Paul Espree, 51, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for fraud use or possession of identifying information for an incident that occurred April 5.
- Faith Marie Harkrider, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 28.
- Justin E. Harrison, 36, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for credit card or debit card abuse for an incident that occurred April 1.
- Kevin Glyn Hebert, 45, of Vidor was indicted for theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass for an incident that occurred March 27.
- Kaleb David Hall, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawfully carrying weapon prohibited places for an incident that occurred March 26.
- Devonta Dontrail Holt, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with previous conviction for an incident that occurred March 9.
- Randy James Johnson, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of property for an incident that occurred March 13.
- Kirban Kiemel Keller Jr., 24, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred July 26.
- August Brandon Marable, 52, of Port Arthur was indicted for theft of property with two or more convictions for an incident that occurred Feb. 17.
- Ashley Washington Molo, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of property with two or more convictions for an incident that occurred March 14.
- Quin’Darius Keshawn Moore, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred April 27.
- John Mason Moss, 22, of Nederland was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 28.
- John Mason Wallace Moss, 22, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 16.
- Corey Dell Neie, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for credit card for debit card abuse for an incident that occurred April 11.
- Caleb M. Puente, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for credit card or debit card abuse for an incident that occurred April 11.
- Cuong Nguyen, 36, transient of Port Arthur, was indicted for burglary f a building for an incident that occurred March 22.
- Jesse Khuyet Phan, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for theft of property two or more previous convictions for an incident that occurred March 7.
- Georgianna Randall, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred April 7.
- Alfred Glenn Scott III, 20, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 25.
- Nakine Scypion, 44, transient of Port Arthur as indicted for failure to comply with sex offender duty to register life/annual for an incident that occurred April 13.
- Melinda Segelke, 44, of Galveston was indicted for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair for an incident that occurred March 10.
- Benjamin Lee Shumate, 20, of Galveston was indicted for evading arrest detention with vehicle for an incident that occurred April 17.
- Aaron Traylor, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of firearm for an incident that occurred March 2.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.