Port Neches Police arrests and responses: Aug. 14-20

Published 12:04 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20:

  • Amy Manuel, 48, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container
  • Natalie Caron, 40, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal dumping
  • Rony Sevilla, 36, other agency warrant(s)
  • Cameron Grubbs, 33, criminal trespass and Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s)
  • Brian Lane, 49, terroristic threat
  • Amber Larson-Garcia, 37, public intoxication
  • Juan Andrade, 32, driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage to a vehicle

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20:

Aug. 14

  • Assault and interfere with an emergency telephone call was reported in the 1000 block of Montgomery.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 2300 block of Nall.

Aug. 15

  • A person was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the intersection of Meadowgreen and Gardendale.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of Port Neches Avenue.

Aug. 16

  • A person was arrested for illegal dumping in the 600 block of Meadowgreen.

Aug. 17

  • An assault was reported in the 1700 block of Nall.

Aug. 18

  • No reports.

Aug. 19

  • An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2700 block of Nall.
  • A theft was reported in the 2300 block of Nall.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespassing and Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s).

Aug. 20

  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • A person was arrested for terroristic threats of family and a second person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and accident involving damage to a vehicle in the 700 block of Santee.

