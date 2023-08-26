Port Neches Police arrests and responses: Aug. 14-20
Published 12:04 am Saturday, August 26, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20:
- Amy Manuel, 48, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container
- Natalie Caron, 40, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal dumping
- Rony Sevilla, 36, other agency warrant(s)
- Cameron Grubbs, 33, criminal trespass and Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s)
- Brian Lane, 49, terroristic threat
- Amber Larson-Garcia, 37, public intoxication
- Juan Andrade, 32, driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage to a vehicle
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20:
Aug. 14
- Assault and interfere with an emergency telephone call was reported in the 1000 block of Montgomery.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 2300 block of Nall.
Aug. 15
- A person was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the intersection of Meadowgreen and Gardendale.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of Port Neches Avenue.
Aug. 16
- A person was arrested for illegal dumping in the 600 block of Meadowgreen.
Aug. 17
- An assault was reported in the 1700 block of Nall.
Aug. 18
- No reports.
Aug. 19
- An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2700 block of Nall.
- A theft was reported in the 2300 block of Nall.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespassing and Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s).
Aug. 20
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- A person was arrested for terroristic threats of family and a second person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and accident involving damage to a vehicle in the 700 block of Santee.