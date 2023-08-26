Port Neches Police arrests and responses: Aug. 14-20 Published 12:04 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20:

Amy Manuel, 48, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container

Natalie Caron, 40, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal dumping

Rony Sevilla, 36, other agency warrant(s)

Cameron Grubbs, 33, criminal trespass and Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s)

Brian Lane, 49, terroristic threat

Amber Larson-Garcia, 37, public intoxication

Juan Andrade, 32, driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage to a vehicle

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20:

Aug. 14

Assault and interfere with an emergency telephone call was reported in the 1000 block of Montgomery.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 2300 block of Nall.

Aug. 15

A person was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the intersection of Meadowgreen and Gardendale.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of Port Neches Avenue.

Aug. 16

A person was arrested for illegal dumping in the 600 block of Meadowgreen.

Aug. 17

An assault was reported in the 1700 block of Nall.

Aug. 18

No reports.

Aug. 19

An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 2 nd Street.

Street. A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2700 block of Nall.

A theft was reported in the 2300 block of Nall.

A person was arrested for criminal trespassing and Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s).

Aug. 20