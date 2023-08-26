Hispanic Business Association pushes social media outreach Published 12:12 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

The Hispanic Business Association of Southeast Texas enjoyed strong attendance this week when more than 40 people met Thursday at Port Arthur Public Library.

Food was provided by Taqueria y Antojeria Ohana.

This week’s presentation was about putting your business on social media.

The meeting presenter was HBA President/co-Founder Erika Yazmin Banda of SETX Training & Consulting.

The HBA’s new office is located at 3202 39th Street in Port Arthur.

For more information, call (409) 293-6839, visit setxservices.com or follow HBA on Facebook.