Hispanic Business Association pushes social media outreach

Published 12:12 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

By PA News

President/co-Founder Erika Yazmin Banda speaks at this week’s Hispanic Business Association meeting in Port Arthur. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

The Hispanic Business Association of Southeast Texas enjoyed strong attendance this week when more than 40 people met Thursday at Port Arthur Public Library.

Food was provided by Taqueria y Antojeria Ohana.

This week’s presentation was about putting your business on social media.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The meeting presenter was HBA President/co-Founder Erika Yazmin Banda of SETX Training & Consulting.

The HBA’s new office is located at 3202 39th Street in Port Arthur.

For more information, call (409) 293-6839, visit setxservices.com or follow HBA on Facebook.

A crowd of attendees take in this week’s meeting of the Hispanic Business Association of Southeast Texas. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

More News

PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur Rotary receives carbon capture report

CHRISTUS athletic trainers offer insights to effective recovery for student athletes

Port Neches Police arrests and responses: Aug. 14-20

Port Arthur great Frank Cricchio featured in museum photography exhibit

Print Article