Weather Service warns of increasing wildfire threat across Southeast Texas Published 12:14 am Friday, August 25, 2023

The threat of fire initiation and uncontrolled expansion continues across the region and a red flag warning remains in effect through the day on Friday.

Temperatures will once again climb to record highs and a combination of excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are again in effect and will be in effect again Saturday.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon and early evening and will be capable of frequent lightning.

That lightning could cause additional wildfires as well as strong, gusty winds that could exacerbate ongoing wildfires and cause minor damage.

In tropical weather, a broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea near the northeastern coast of Honduras is producing shower and thunderstorm activity.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while moving generally northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of Mexico.