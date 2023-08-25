VIDEO and PHOTOS — Memorial principal Dr. Jeremy Small receives key to city, then performs

Published 4:24 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Memorial High School Principal Dr. Jeremy Small received a pleasant surprise during Friday’s pep rally.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie presented a proclamation naming Friday, Aug. 25 as Dr. Jeremy Small Day in the city and presented the principal with the key to the city.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Small used his time in the limelight to encourage students, saying, “we are here to do what people outside of this city are saying we can’t do.”

“We’re here to make it be known that we are the school of choice,” Small said. “We, all of us in the space together, will get to the top of the mountain with work, with effort, with belief in each other.”

Small also performed an Omega Psi Phi stroll to the excitement of those in attendance.

 

 

More News

Little League World Series shortstop with Port Arthur connection turns into highlight reel

Memorial defensive standout Michael Riles ready to shine in spotlight of 2023 season and college recruitment

Samaritan Counseling Center ready to provide student services locally

Weather Service warns of increasing wildfire threat across Southeast Texas

Print Article