VIDEO and PHOTOS — Memorial principal Dr. Jeremy Small receives key to city, then performs Published 4:24 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

1 of 8

Memorial High School Principal Dr. Jeremy Small received a pleasant surprise during Friday’s pep rally.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie presented a proclamation naming Friday, Aug. 25 as Dr. Jeremy Small Day in the city and presented the principal with the key to the city.

Small used his time in the limelight to encourage students, saying, “we are here to do what people outside of this city are saying we can’t do.”

“We’re here to make it be known that we are the school of choice,” Small said. “We, all of us in the space together, will get to the top of the mountain with work, with effort, with belief in each other.”

Small also performed an Omega Psi Phi stroll to the excitement of those in attendance.