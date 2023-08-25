Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 14-20
Published 12:04 am Friday, August 25, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20:
- George Parker, 31, public intoxication
- David Collins, 52, warrant other agency
- Kiahni Thomas Wiltz, 28, Nederland warrants
- Jaime Moreno-Trevino, 25, warrant other agency
- Ainsley Rambin, 24, evading arrest with vehicle
- Terry Bates, 47, public intoxication
- Henry Rodriguez Jr., 47, Nederland warrants
- Clyde Maddox, 36, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20:
Aug. 14
- A person was arrested public intoxication near Avenue B and 27th Street.
Aug. 15
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 100 block of Hill Dale.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Hill Dale.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
- Terroristic threat of family and criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue H.
- Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Stalking was reported in the 2900 block of West Boston.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of South 29th Street.
Aug. 16
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 1100 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 3100 block of Avenue H.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1400 block of Marshall.
- Criminal trespass and assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 400 block of North 2 ½ Street.
Aug. 17
- A theft was reported in the 100 block of North 33rd Street.
- A theft in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
- An officer found a stored/abandoned vehicle in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- An information report was made in the 1100 block of Luling.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
Aug. 18
- A person was arrested for evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 4700 block of FM 365.
- Indecency with a child sexual contact was reported in the 1000 block of North 18th Street.
- Assault caused bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Ithaca.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue B.
Aug. 19
- A death was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of North 12th Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Ithaca.
- Duty on striking fixture was reported in the 2000 block of Nederland Avenue.
Aug. 20
- An officer assisted another agency in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue M.
- Sexual assault was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 100 block of Boston.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.