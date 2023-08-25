Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 14-20 Published 12:04 am Friday, August 25, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20:

George Parker, 31, public intoxication

David Collins, 52, warrant other agency

Kiahni Thomas Wiltz, 28, Nederland warrants

Jaime Moreno-Trevino, 25, warrant other agency

Ainsley Rambin, 24, evading arrest with vehicle

Terry Bates, 47, public intoxication

Henry Rodriguez Jr., 47, Nederland warrants

Clyde Maddox, 36, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 14 to Aug. 20:

Aug. 14

A person was arrested public intoxication near Avenue B and 27th Street.

Aug. 15

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 100 block of Hill Dale.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Hill Dale.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.

Terroristic threat of family and criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue H.

Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Stalking was reported in the 2900 block of West Boston.

Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of South 29th Street.

Aug. 16

A terroristic threat was reported in the 1100 block of South Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 3100 block of Avenue H.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1400 block of Marshall.

Criminal trespass and assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 400 block of North 2 ½ Street.

Aug. 17

A theft in the 100 block of N 33 rd Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 100 block of North 33 rd Street.

Street. A theft in the 2700 block of Avenue G.

An officer found a stored/abandoned vehicle in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. An information report was made in the 1100 block of Luling.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Aug. 18

A person was arrested for evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 4700 block of FM 365.

Indecency with a child sexual contact was reported in the 1000 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Assault caused bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Ithaca.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue B.

Aug. 19

A death was reported in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of North 12 th Street.

Street. Harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Ithaca.

Duty on striking fixture was reported in the 2000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Aug. 20