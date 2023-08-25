Emma Ruth Guidry Bonton Published 5:11 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Emma Ruth Guidry Bonton of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas at the age of 87.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Port Arthur, Texas.

Emma retired from the Port Arthur Independent School District and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Emma is survived by her daughter/niece La’Trese R. Boyd Conway; her granddaughter/great-niece, La-Drickia M. Green and son/nephew, Bruce L. Boyd all of Houston, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral service will be 1 P.M. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd. Port Arthur, TX.

The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time. Rev. Earl J. Conway, Jr. will officiate.

Burial will follow in Johnson Memorial Cemetery.