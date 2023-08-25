Eldridge Gerald Price Published 5:12 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

May 4, 1943 – August 14, 2023

Eldridge Gerald Price, 80, quietly departed this earthly life as he lived it on August 14, 2023.

He was a gentle spirit who befriended many whether at church, in his neighborhood, or at one of his favorite restaurants.

His life will be celebrated August 30, 2023, at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Beaumont, Texas, at 10 AM.

Visitation and recitation of the Rosary will begin at 9 AM.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.