PHOTO FEATURE — Doll Girls Dance Studio expanding Port Arthur impact

Published 12:28 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

By PA News

Doll Girls Dance Studio is located at 8779 9th Avenue in Port Arthur.

Doll Girls Dance Studio is embarking on a new chapter with a move to a larger studio at 8779 9th Avenue in Port Arthur.

The growth is led by founder and director Krystal Seymoure.

Doll Girls Dance Studio is now able to enroll four times the number of students as before.

For more information on classes and pricing, visit dollgirlsdance.com.

Seymoure and Doll Girls Dance Studio will be featured in a Greater Port Arthur The Magazine spotlight publishing in September.

Krystal Seymoure

