Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 16-22
Published 12:10 am Thursday, August 24, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22:
Aug. 16
- Luke Alpough Jr., 22, was arrested for warrants in the 1700 block of Village East.
- Damiani Reyes, 22, was Arrested for warrants and fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 1700 block of Village East.
- A theft was reported in the 5500 block of Hogaboom.
Aug. 17
- Dillon Champagne, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 5000 block of West Parkway.
- Kurtrick Paul, 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Imhoff.
Aug. 18
- Robert Durman, 19, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Monroe.
Aug. 19
- Tonya Harst, 53, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Bradley Mccown, 41, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 3300 block of Normandy.
- Benjamin Figueroa, 45, was arrested for evading arrest/ detention in the 6200 block of Mire.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2700 block of 3rd Avenue.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 4500 block of Garfield.
- An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Main.
- Criminal Mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Terrace.
Aug. 20
- An assault/ information was reported in the 2700 block of Graves.
Aug. 21
- Daniel Quebedeaux, 41, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6300 block of Verde.
- Tesheala Cole, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Grant.
Aug. 22
- Jorge Lozada Martinez, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5500 block of Main.
- Injury to a child reckless/criminal neglect was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.