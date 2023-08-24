Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 16-22 Published 12:10 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22:

Aug. 16

Luke Alpough Jr., 22, was arrested for warrants in the 1700 block of Village East.

Damiani Reyes, 22, was Arrested for warrants and fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 1700 block of Village East.

A theft was reported in the 5500 block of Hogaboom.

Aug. 17

Dillon Champagne, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 5000 block of West Parkway.

Kurtrick Paul, 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Imhoff.

Aug. 18

Robert Durman, 19, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Aug. 19

Tonya Harst, 53, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Bradley Mccown, 41, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2 nd offense in the 3300 block of Normandy.

offense in the 3300 block of Normandy. Benjamin Figueroa, 45, was arrested for evading arrest/ detention in the 6200 block of Mire.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2700 block of 3 rd Avenue.

Avenue. Theft of a firearm was reported in the 4500 block of Garfield.

An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Main.

Criminal Mischief was reported in the 2800 block of Terrace.

Aug. 20

An assault/ information was reported in the 2700 block of Graves.

Aug. 21

Daniel Quebedeaux, 41, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6300 block of Verde.

Tesheala Cole, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Grant.

Aug. 22