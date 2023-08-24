ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Elizabeth Danheim, 12th grade, Nederland High School Published 12:26 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

Nederland High School senior Elizabeth Danheim got into tennis after middle school because she needed something to do.

It soon became more than just that.

“The moment I picked up a racket and began playing, I was hooked,” Danheim said.

The student-athlete currently plays singles and doubles and has played in high school for four years.

This upcoming season has a chance to be special.

“We have the drive to do great and the work ethic to make this an amazing season,” Danheim said.

Coach Brett Nicholson said Danheim is dedicated.

“I am so thankful to have her during this transition year of one coach to another,” Nicholson said. “She is amazing, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

The Athlete of the Week honor is sponsored by Town & Country Ford. Learn more at 409-332-4755.