Port Arthur man, woman killed in crash near LaBelle Road Published 10:25 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

A man and woman from Port Arthur were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Texas 73 near LaBelle Road on Tuesday, authorities said.

The deceased are identified as 25-year-old Yordi Geovanny Sang and 28-year-old Kelly Cristina Garcia-Alban.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Mitsubishi car was traveling east on Texas 73 near LaBelle Road at approximately 6 p.m. while a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling west.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the car crossed over the grassy median into the westbound lane and was struck by the truck.

The driver of the truck was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment.

He is identified as 20-year-old Dorien Helms of Clute.

His injuries are reported as non-life threatening.

The driver of the car, Yordi Geovanny Sang, and passenger, Kelly Cristina Garcia-Alban, were pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.