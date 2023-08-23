Normand Rennard (Storm, Pumpkin) Fontenot Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Mr. Normand Rennard (Storm, Pumpkin) Fontenot, 57, of Port Arthur, TX died Sunday, August 13, 2023 at his residence.

A lifelong resident of Port Arthur, he was employed by Sea River and several refineries as Firewatch supervisor until he became disable.

Normand was a 1984 graduate of Lincoln High School.

He is preceded in death by his father-Wilfred Fontenot, mother- Norma Jane Fontenot, and brothers Glen Fontenot and Joseph Fontenot. Grandparents Willie and Marie Fontenette and Jeanette Gobart and Willard Lambert.

Survivors include son, Jalyn R. Fontenot; siblings, Sandra Fontenot, Alozia Fontenot-Vaughn, Jonathan Fontenot, Sr., Terrold Fontenot and Jerrold Fontenot all of Port Arthur, TX; two uncles, Ronald Fontenette (Sandra) of Port Arthur, TX, and William Gobart (Margie) of Fort Walton Beach FL; three aunts Nellie Battin of Beaumont TX, Rose Anne Thibodeaux of Breaux Bridge, LA and Georgette Fontenette of Chester, PA; other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Booker T. Washington Ave, Port Arhtur TX, 77640 with visitation at 8:00am and Rosary at 9:30 am.