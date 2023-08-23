Naaman “Eddie” Edward Anders Published 3:22 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Naaman “Eddie” Edward Anders, 82, of Port Arthur, formerly of Bridge City, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

Eddie was born on January 8, 1941 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents, Pauline (Lyday) and Whitley “Dub” Anders.

He had lived most of his life in Bridge City; until Hurricane Ike, moving back to the Groves and Port Arthur area.

Eddie graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1959 and he attended Lamar University receiving an Associate Degree in Business (Certified Public Accountant). Eddie served in the Army Reserve.

He married his high school sweetheart, Walterine Cecile Durham.

Eddie was a Lab Technician at Firestone in Orange for 35 plus years and he also owned and operated Anders’s Farmers Insurance in Nederland.

Eddie enjoyed watching the Astros and CNN News channel.

His pride and joy were his two granddaughters, Karrie-Faith and Hallie. Eddie was a kind and gentled man, who will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Whitley “Dub” and Pauline Anders, his wife of 56 years when she passed away in 2016, Walterine Cecile Anders.

Those left to cherish Eddie’s memory are his sons, Alan Anders of Groves, Ronald “Ronnie” Anders of Groves, his two granddaughters, Karrie-Faith and Hallie Anders of Nederland, his brother, Norman Anders of Port Arthur and his niece, Linna Anders of Port Arthur. He is also survived by a large extended family, the Durham’s.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

Honoring Eddie as pallbearers will be Alan Anders, Ronnie Anders, Dean Marks, David Marks, Frank “Bull’ Durham and James “Jim Ed” Durham.