Ivory Lee Jones Lotson Published 10:20 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Mrs. Ivory Lee Jones Lotson, 88, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont, Texas.

A native of Kinder, Louisiana, the family moved to Beaumont, Texas when Ivory was one year old.

She resided in Port Arthur for over sixty years and was a senior member of Paradise Baptist Church. Ivory was a retired administrator of the West Side Day Nursery.

Survivors include her only daughter, Lovie W. Provost; grandson, Farris A. Paddio; special daughter, Farrisa W. Brown; devoted friend, Joan Anderson Lorson; and aunt, Dean Roberson of Marshall, Texas.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Texas with visitation 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Botley, Cemetery, Kinder, Louisiana.