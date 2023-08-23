Baelee Raleigh Joycelyn Marks Published 7:02 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Baelee Raleigh Joycelyn Marks graced the world with her light on July 2, 2015 in Port Arthur, Texas.

From early on, Baelee possessed an electrifying energy that was vibrant, a strong love for music and dance, and never met a stranger.

One of the things to be missed most is spending crawfish season with her as she loved to eat them.

Baelee was called home to eternal peace and rest on August 13, 2023.

Baelee was diagnosed with a Wilms tumor at age 5 that attempted to rob her of her joy and delightful personality, but quickly we found out how strong of a fighter she was.

Through chemo and radiation, she maintained her desire to live and love life. The nurses loved to see Baelee come in so they could see what outfit she wore.

Even in the midst of such a life altering diagnosis, she constantly showed us what fearlessness, drive, and perseverance really looks like— she was truly our “Princess Warrior.”

Baelee leaves behind many fun and happy memories even in the short time she graced Earth. To cherish those memories are her parents, LaQuisha Washington and Brandon Marks; two brothers- Devonn Smith and Kenneth Durousseau, Jr.; two sisters- Kristy Reed and Kristla Reed; paternal grandmother- Carol Marks; paternal great-grandmother- Louise Green; two paternal great-grandfathers Joe Marks and Gilbert Green, Jr.; and a host of cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces, friends, daycare staff, teachers, and classmates who will miss her tremendously. Baelee was also very close to her “special aunt” Patricia Richmond who constantly showered Baelee with love and affection.

She was preceded in death by her brother- Kevonn Washington; maternal grandmother- Barbara Washington; and paternal grandfather Namon Marks.

The family would like to thank the staff at the MD Anderson Adult, Youth, and Adolescent Center and The Medical Center of SETX for their amazing care of Baelee as she endured her battle.

Your compassion and bedside manner will never be forgotten.

Wake will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3920 W. Cardinal Dr., Beaumont, Tx. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.