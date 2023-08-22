Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 7-13:
Published 12:06 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
- Jerod Stephenson, 30, other agency warrant(s)
- Heather Erwin, 36, other agency warrant(s)
- James Dartez, 38, other agency warrant(s)
- Chante Grogan, 22, other agency warrant(s)
- Keshae Trahan, 22, other agency warrant(s)
- Sterling Guerrero, 26, public intoxication
- Cody Copeland, 34, assault of a pregnant person
- Cameron Grubbs, 33, criminal trespassing
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
Aug. 7
- No reports.
Aug. 8
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Grigsby and Park.
- Assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 1200 block of Montrose.
Aug. 9
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Llano.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Grigsby.
Aug. 10
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1800 block of Merriman.
- Two assaults were reported in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of Macarthur.
Aug. 11
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block Greenwillow.
- Two people were arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Port Neches Avenue and Marion.
Aug. 12
- An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.
- An assault was reported in the 500 block of Donna Court.
Aug. 13
- Assault and criminal trespass of a habitation was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- Assault of a pregnant person was reported in the 2200 block of Earle.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the intersection of Merriman and Ridgewood.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 2100 block of 12th Street.
- A person was arrested for assault in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
- An information report was completed in the 2200 block of Spur 136.