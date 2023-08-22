Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 7-13: Published 12:06 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:

Jerod Stephenson, 30, other agency warrant(s)

Heather Erwin, 36, other agency warrant(s)

James Dartez, 38, other agency warrant(s)

Chante Grogan, 22, other agency warrant(s)

Keshae Trahan, 22, other agency warrant(s)

Sterling Guerrero, 26, public intoxication

Cody Copeland, 34, assault of a pregnant person

Cameron Grubbs, 33, criminal trespassing

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:

Aug. 7

No reports.

Aug. 8

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Grigsby and Park.

Assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 1200 block of Montrose.

Aug. 9

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Llano.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Grigsby.

Aug. 10

Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1800 block of Merriman.

Two assaults were reported in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 800 block of Macarthur.

Aug. 11

Burglary of a building was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.

An assault was reported in the 3100 block Greenwillow.

Two people were arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Port Neches Avenue and Marion.

Aug. 12

An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.

An assault was reported in the 500 block of Donna Court.

Aug. 13