Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 7-13:

Published 12:06 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:

  • Jerod Stephenson, 30, other agency warrant(s)
  • Heather Erwin, 36, other agency warrant(s)
  • James Dartez, 38, other agency warrant(s)
  • Chante Grogan, 22, other agency warrant(s)
  • Keshae Trahan, 22, other agency warrant(s)
  • Sterling Guerrero, 26, public intoxication
  • Cody Copeland, 34, assault of a pregnant person
  • Cameron Grubbs, 33, criminal trespassing

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:

Aug. 7

  • No reports.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Aug. 8

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Grigsby and Park.
  • Assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 1200 block of Montrose.

Aug. 9

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Llano.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Grigsby.

Aug. 10

  • Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1800 block of Merriman.
  • Two assaults were reported in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 800 block of Macarthur.

Aug. 11

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block Greenwillow.
  • Two people were arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Port Neches Avenue and Marion.

Aug. 12

  • An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 500 block of Donna Court.

Aug. 13

  • Assault and criminal trespass of a habitation was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
  • Assault of a pregnant person was reported in the 2200 block of Earle.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the intersection of Merriman and Ridgewood.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 2100 block of 12th Street.
  • A person was arrested for assault in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
  • An information report was completed in the 2200 block of Spur 136.

More News

PHOTO FEATURE — Ladybug’s restaurant opens in Port Arthur

Authorities identify Port Arthur man killed after vehicle leaves road, catches on fire

Police identify motorcycle driver killed following Saturday’s crash in Port Arthur

City of Port Arthur begins voluntary water restrictions; Nederland updates similar concerns

Print Article