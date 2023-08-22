PHOTO FEATURE — Ladybug’s restaurant opens in Port Arthur Published 12:04 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Owner Robin Langham began welcoming hungry customers to her new eatery Monday morning.

Ladybug’s is located at 5949 West Port Arthur Road in Port Arthur.

The venue offers drive-thru and take out options, and orders can be placed online at ladybugsfood.com.

Breakfast is served from 6 to 10 a.m. and lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All times are Mondays through Fridays.

Call 409-248-2400 or log onto ladybugsfood.com for more information.