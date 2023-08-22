City of Nederland asking for greater voluntary water use reduction Published 9:00 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

NEDERLAND — Due to the severe heat and weather conditions, the City of Nederland continues to experience a number of waterline breaks.

These leaks combined with normal consumption are severely taxing the water system.

It remains necessary to request a voluntary water use reduction.

“We ask that all utility customers conserve water by considering the following measures: limit non-essential water uses, check for leaks at your home or business, make sprinkler adjustments to avoid watering sidewalks, driveways, and roadways, and avoid watering your grass as much as possible (please do not water your yard between noon and 7 p.m.),” a City of Nederland release read Tuesday morning.

“Every customer helping to do their part will ensure the protection of the City of Nederland’s water system.”