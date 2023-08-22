Authorities identify Port Arthur man killed after vehicle leaves road, catches on fire

Published 12:02 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

By Mary Meaux

A Port Arthur man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Northwest Texas on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Johnny Rey Hernandez, 24, was driving a 2018 Dodge Charger on U.S. 84 in Scurry County near the town of Snyder and failed to maneuver a curve in the roadway at around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said the vehicle left the road, striking a road sign and overturned. It then rolled across FM 1673 through a fence line and caught on fire.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Joe Lay.

