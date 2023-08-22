Air handler belts burns up; Nederland High students temporarily evacuated, fire department gives “all-clear”

Published 12:49 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

By PA News

UPDATE AS OF 12:51 p.m. on the evacuation of Nederland High School: “We have received the all-clear from the Nederland Fire Department and students are being returned to class now.”

-original story-

At 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, school district officials announced Nederland High School was evacuated.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officials stressed all students have been safely relocated to the PAC.

Two air handler belts burnt up in the school’s mechanical room, and the Nederland Fire Department is on-site at this time.

“Everyone is safe and unharmed, and the school is being ventilated now,” district officials said.

More BREAKING NEWS

Highway 73 near Port Arthur opened; City of Port Arthur updates landfill concerns

Broad area of low pressure getting attention in Gulf of Mexico

Nederland issues Boil Water notice

Department of Transportation announces weeklong lane closure details for Sabine Pass

Print Article