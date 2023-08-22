Air handler belts burns up; Nederland High students temporarily evacuated, fire department gives “all-clear” Published 12:49 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

UPDATE AS OF 12:51 p.m. on the evacuation of Nederland High School: “We have received the all-clear from the Nederland Fire Department and students are being returned to class now.”

-original story-

At 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, school district officials announced Nederland High School was evacuated.

Officials stressed all students have been safely relocated to the PAC.

Two air handler belts burnt up in the school’s mechanical room, and the Nederland Fire Department is on-site at this time.

“Everyone is safe and unharmed, and the school is being ventilated now,” district officials said.