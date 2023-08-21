Police identify motorcycle driver killed following Saturday’s crash in Port Arthur Published 6:26 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Port Arthur police released the identity of a man who died after his motorcycle collided with a car in Port Arthur over the weekend.

The deceased is identified as William Moradel, 22, of Port Arthur.

The crash occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Highland Avenue.

The road intersects with Forest Drive and Woodrow Drive near Tyrrell Elementary.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the motorcyclist was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and no citations were given, Duriso said.