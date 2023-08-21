Monday morning update: National Weather Service outlines Heat Warnings, dry conditions and tropical concerns Published 7:40 am Monday, August 21, 2023

Meteorologists at The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, La., are tracking numerous concerns for Southeast Texas concerning Monday and beyond.

The key points include a Small Craft Advisory, Red Flag Warning and Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories.

“We have multiple hazards across region this morning,” A Weather Service statement read. “The all too common heat advisories and excessive heat warnings.”

Invest 91L now has an 80 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours as it passes across the central Gulf of Mexico.

Winds will become east-northeast Monday afternoon, with winds up to 25 knots and combined seas of 8 feet.

Over land winds will be 15 to 20 mph, which will lead to dangerous fire weather conditions.

It is expected to become a tropical depression or low end tropical storm as it moves toward the lower Texas coast on Tuesday.

No direct tropical impacts for Southeast Texas are expected.