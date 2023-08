Texas Department of Transportation shares Port Arthur lane closures starting Sunday Published 12:30 am Sunday, August 20, 2023

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, State Highway 73 east and westbound from 9th Avenue to State Highway 347 will be closed nightly Sunday through Tuesday in Port Arthur.

The closures start at 8 p.m. and last through 5 a.m.

Crews will replace striping and shift traffic.

Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road.