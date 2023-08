PHOTOS — Symphony of Southeast Texas shared with Port Arthur Rotary, rest of community Published 12:26 am Sunday, August 20, 2023

Dr. Jesus Acosta, Callie Summerlin and Chelsea Tipton II are pictured at this week’s Rotary Club of Port Arthur meeting at Walk Ons Sports Bistreaux.

Tipton is a maestro with the Symphony of Southeast Texas.

He shared a snippet of music from each performer slated for the 2023-24 season.

To learn more, call 409-892-2257 or log onto sost.org.