Man arrested after police say he drove stolen ambulance across county lines

Published 12:28 am Sunday, August 20, 2023

By PA News

Michael Paul Aslany

BRIDGE CITY — Beaumont Police Department officers responded to Baptist Hospital at 10:46 p.m. Friday after a City Ambulance Service vehicle was reported stolen.

Authorities said the ambulance service tracked the vehicle via GPS, showing to be in Bridge City.

Beaumont officers notified the Bridge City Police Department, and their officers located the ambulance and took the suspect into custody, according to the BPD.

The suspect is identified as 38-year-old Michael Paul Aslany of Orange.

Aslany was taken to the Orange County Jail.

Police said the ambulance was returned to City Ambulance Service.

