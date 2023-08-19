Police say Nederland man asleep at wheel at intersection had cocaine in his pocket Published 12:28 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

NEDERLAND — When a Nederland police officer knocked on the window of a truck, the sleeping driver reportedly appeared shocked and confused.

The truck was in park and the engine was off, but the vehicle was stopped in a lane of travel at the intersection of Avenue H and South Twin City Highway in Nederland.

Police were dispatched to the scene just before 3 a.m. Jan. 28, and the driver and lone occupant was identified as James Bryce Foret, 31, of Nederland.

He was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.

The Nederland officer said the driver of the vehicle seemed confused as to what was going on around him, and when the man exited the truck, the officer reportedly smelled marijuana and alcohol.

While searching the vehicle, the driver reportedly made a comment about cocaine being on his person and a small baggie of the drug was found in a front pocket of his jeans, according to the affidavit for arrest warrant.

The man had slow slurred speech to the extent the officer had a hard time understanding what he was trying to say.

The man allegedly told police he recently left a bar in Port Arthur prior to driving.

The officer suspected the man to be intoxicated and asked if he would perform a field sobriety test, to which the man reportedly asked the officer if he was still going to jail for the cocaine.

When the officer answered “yes,” the man declined the sobriety test, the document read.

Foret was arrested and a blood draw performed at the jail. The cocaine was weighed and was approximately 0.34 grams.

Bond for possession of a controlled substance was set at $7,500, and he bonded out the same day, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.