Alleged drug suspects creative in hiding contraband; Jefferson County lists indictments Published 12:30 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

Local and area residents found creative places to hide illegal drugs, according to this week’s indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

From methamphetamines in a flashlight and in a crumbled $5 bill to crack cocaine in a glove box, promethazine in a baby bottle and a bag of ecstasy pills in a baggie in a steering column were some of the places drugs were hid before allegedly being found by law enforcement.

Front pockets seemed to be the most popular choice of hiding spots, though one person allegedly had a baggie with ecstasy that was soaked in promethazine and another had meth in small bags inside a bigger bag that was inside a cloth bag decorated as a penguin.

This week’s indictments include:

Anthony John Carrizales, 43, of Giddings was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 20.

James Bryce Foret, 31, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.

Jose Meza Gonzales, 28, of groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 21.

Jose Meza Gonzales, 28, of groves was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred Jan. 21.

Geronimo Dominic Gonzalez, 49, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 11.

Jeffrey Ray Huff, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Chondray Jaamal Hulin, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 5.

Aiden Jesus Ibarra, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 12.

Brandon McDonald, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 5.

Jonathan Johnson Sam, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 13.

Anthony Deshone Smith, 22, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident that occurred April 19.

Anthony Deshone Smith, 22, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for evading arrest detention with previous conviction for an incident that occurred April 19.

Anthony Deshone Smith, 22, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred April 19.

Tony Tran, 30, of Port Arthur was indicted for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance cocaine, for a incident that occurred April 27, 2022.

Amber Agnew, 26, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 28.

Brandon Elliot Carlton Castile, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.

Adam Brock Cormier, 38, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 12.

Dylan Matthew Faircloth, 23, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 11.

Patrice Renee Fontenot, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 9.

Rodney Freeman Jr., 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov.1.

Rodney Freeman Jr., 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov.1.

Brian Mikail Guillory, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 21.

Brian Mikail Guillory, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 21.

Marcus Anthony Hamilton, 43, of Houston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.

Marja Shalya Hammond, 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 13.

Robert Lee Harnish, 52, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.

Takela Elyne Jackson, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 7.

Reao Joseph Keller, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.

Reao Joseph Keller, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.

Brittany Danielle Maxwell, 25, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 5.

Kevyn Angel Miranda, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred Jan. 13.

Ebony Griffin, 31, of Orange was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred Jan. 13.

Julius R. Williams, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 2.

Julius R. Williams, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 3.

Irvin Beverly, 59, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 7.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.