2023 Football Special Section included Saturday’s edition of Port Arthur News Published 12:26 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday’s edition of The Port Arthur News includes a special, 24-page section highlighting the 2023 football season.

Check out interviews and insights about Memorial High, Port Neches-Groves High, Nederland High and Lamar University as each prepares for a new season.

Plus, there are numerous features about other regional teams and the players Southeast Texas football fans need to know.

The section also includes a center page pullout with schedule breakdowns for all local teams.