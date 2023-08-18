Windora Carter Published 4:40 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Windora Carter was born September 10th, 1928 in Opelousas, La. to the union of Mr. & Mrs. Rodney Wilson.

She was baptized at an early age. During her journey in life, she married Freddie Carter.

To this union, they were blessed with 4 children. She was a member of New Saint John Baptist Church where she was a member of the Alphamel Circle.

Windora Carter was called home August 15th, 2023 after a lengthy illness.

Windora enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

There were many enjoyable moments spent with her two closest friends, Mary Collins, and Delores Chavis, who preceded her in death.

She will always be remembered for her smile and gracious heart. Her daily phrase during her late years was “It’s a beautiful day today.”

We are sure she’s looking down on us smiling and thinking the same.

Windora is preceded in death by her husband: Freddie Carter; mother: Lillie Malveau; father and stepmother: Rodney & Louise Wilson; sons: James & Gregory Carter; brothers: Algie & Edward Wilson.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters: Doris Johnson(Dolsey), Shila Johnson, both of Port Arthur, Tx.; 6 grandchildren: Daryl Johnson(Vicki), MyThesia Johnson, Jamila Patrick, Marcus Carter, Staci Fisher(Brandon), and Adrian Carter; 8 great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at New St. John Baptist Church, 1048 W Gulfway Dr, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.