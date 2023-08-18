Port Arthur ISD details school lunch, breakfast program

Published 12:16 am Friday, August 18, 2023

By PA News

Christina Maldonado, left, and Brenda Moreno serve lunch to students at Adams Elementary School. (Monique Batson/The News)

The Port Arthur Independent School District announced is operating the Community Eligibility Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for 2023-24.

Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.

This approach reduces burdens for families and school administrators and helps ensure students receive nutritious meals.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

For additional information contact Ariel Guidry Bodden in the child nutrition department, 4801 9th Ave., at 409-989-6232 or Ariel.Guidry@paisd.org.

More News

Appeals court rules on Jake’s Fireworks owner; case linked to 2020 federal raid in Nederland

2nd alleged suspect arrested in Port Arthur killing at Prince Hall Village Apartments

Nederland details effort to form Food Truck Regulation Committee; asking for public help

New head football coach talks about development of Cardinals student-athletes

Print Article