Port Arthur ISD details school lunch, breakfast program Published 12:16 am Friday, August 18, 2023

The Port Arthur Independent School District announced is operating the Community Eligibility Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for 2023-24.

Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.

This approach reduces burdens for families and school administrators and helps ensure students receive nutritious meals.

For additional information contact Ariel Guidry Bodden in the child nutrition department, 4801 9th Ave., at 409-989-6232 or Ariel.Guidry@paisd.org.