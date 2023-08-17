MARY MEAUX — Local chambers use “Cash Mob” to help with summer struggles Published 12:16 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

Cash Mobs have been a thing this summer locally and may continue into the fall and winter months to aid local businesses.

Cash Mobs are people who decide ahead of time to all go to a specific eatery or business.

“When I first started there was a week where 10 businesses in Jefferson County had closed down,” said Letha Knaus, Groves Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau executive director.

These were restaurants and other businesses, and Knaus realized this time of the year is super hard on those businesses.

Knaus said the businesses are struggling with the economy and inflation.

Some businesses don’t feel they can pull out of the rut while others try for the best, she said.

As the summer heat continues and businesses feel the pinch in the pocketbook, a group of locals are making stops and hopefully raising hopes and sales.

“It’s really hard on them, and they struggle with the economy and inflation,” she said. “We wanted to do something to support our members and businesses during the summer vacation, focusing on retail establishments and restaurants.”

Knaus got with the directors on the Nederland and Groves chambers, and they were ready to help their members.

While the one time trip to shop or eat may not pull the business out of a low spot, it provides some good vibes and additional sales.

Diana LaBorde, Nederland Chamber president/CEO, was equally excited to support the Cash Mob scene and giving a local business a shot in the arm, even if it is for one day.

“Everyone’s money is kind of stretched right now and whatever we can do to support our local businesses is more important than ever,” LaBorde said.

LaBorde said even regular shopping, try and shop local. If the item isn’t in your particular town, try looking at the next town over.

Knaus said so for chamber members have visited Pho Neches Vietnamese Cuisine, Pizza Artista, My Tribe Nutrition and Merle Norman.

She explained the ”J” months are typically the hardest for business; January, June and July.

While Knaus learned of Cash Mobs from the Beaumont Chamber, a quick scan of Facebook showed Cash Mob events across the state and nation.

Mary Meaux is a news reporter at The Port Arthur News. She can be reached at mary.meaux@panews.com.