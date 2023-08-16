Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 7-13
Published 12:12 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
- Shawn Manning, 53, Nederland warrants, warrant the agency, possession of a controlled substance
- Erin Jackson, 43, warrant other agency
- Christopher Banks, 58, driving while intoxicated, second offense
- Antonio Gilbert, 22, warrant other agency
- Justin Trahan, 38, assault causes bodily injury-family violence
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
Aug. 7
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants, another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 3700 block of Blackberry in Port Arthur.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 8100 block of Beauxart Garden Road.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -family violence and assault offensive touch -family violence in was reported n the 2800 block of Avenue H.
- An officer assisted on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of Avenue B.
- Terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
Aug. 8
- Fraudulent use of possession of identifying information was reported in the 2200 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -2nd in the 100 block of South 25th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.
Aug. 9
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1000n block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A runaway was reported in the 1300 block of Orange.
- A death was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue L.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 3200 block of Parkway.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
Aug. 10
- A death was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue C.
- A sergeant received information in the 2600 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 700 block of s 13th Street.
Aug. 11
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3200 block of Youmans.
- Online impersonation was reported in the 600 block of South 9th Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 300 block of South 4th Street.
Aug. 12
- Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 1100 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2000 block of Gary.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue G.