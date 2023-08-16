Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 7-13 Published 12:12 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:

Shawn Manning, 53, Nederland warrants, warrant the agency, possession of a controlled substance

Erin Jackson, 43, warrant other agency

Christopher Banks, 58, driving while intoxicated, second offense

Antonio Gilbert, 22, warrant other agency

Justin Trahan, 38, assault causes bodily injury-family violence

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:

Aug. 7

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants, another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 3700 block of Blackberry in Port Arthur.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 8100 block of Beauxart Garden Road.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -family violence and assault offensive touch -family violence in was reported n the 2800 block of Avenue H.

An officer assisted on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of Avenue B.

Terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.

Aug. 8

Fraudulent use of possession of identifying information was reported in the 2200 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -2 nd in the 100 block of South 25 th Street.

in the 100 block of South 25 Street. Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.

Aug. 9

Burglary of a building was reported in the 1000n block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

A runaway was reported in the 1300 block of Orange.

A death was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue L.

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue.

Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 3200 block of Parkway.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Aug. 10

A death was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue C.

A sergeant received information in the 2600 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 700 block of s 13th Street.

Aug. 11

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3200 block of Youmans.

Online impersonation was reported in the 600 block of South 9 th Street.

Street. Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 300 block of South 4th Street.

Aug. 12