Highway 73 near Port Arthur landfill shut down due to fire

Published 9:39 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

By PA News

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said, as of 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, that Highway 73 would remain closed throughout the night as firefighters and the Texas Forestry Service continue to address an ongoing blaze.

“Please be mindful of the barricades and do not go around them,” authorities said.

Highway 73 near the Port Arthur landfill is shut down east and westbound due to the grass fire.

Please use alternate routes as first responders fight the blaze.

