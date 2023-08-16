ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Elana Tran, 10th grade, Memorial High School Published 12:18 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Memorial High School sophomore Elana Tran has been interested in volleyball since she was little and used to watch her dad and older brother play volleyball for their church.

Tran has played the game since middle school and currently plays right side.

Varsity assistant coach Aurielle Mosley said Tran is consistent in her playing of the game and showed the coaches through her actions she wanted to be a hitter and did so every day constantly.

Mosely points to Tran’s initiative and willpower on the court.

For the upcoming season Tran wishes the best for the and her team and hopes to make long lasting memories.