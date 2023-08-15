UPDATE — Nederland calls for city residents to conserve water after main waterline break Published 10:22 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

NEDERLAND — Due to a loss of system pressure due to a main waterline break as a result of the excessive heat and lack of rain, the City of Nederland issued a Boil Water Notice on Monday, which remains in effect Tuesday.

Late Monday night, Public Works crews completed repairs to the main waterline; however, Canal Avenue between 17th Street and Fairbanks remains closed as crews work on the street repairs.

It is the intent to have Canal Avenue open for traffic by the end of Tuesday.

Due to the treated water being put back into the water system, most utility customers should have normalized or low water pressure.

Unfortunately since Monday, only modest progress was made recharging the water system; water consumption reports reflect minimal conservation.

All utility customers are urged to conserve water, which includes limiting washing clothes, limiting washing dishes, avoiding long showers, not watering yards, etc.

“We need all utility customers to do their part and conserve water,” a City of Nederland release states.

“At this time, we cannot provide a definite timeframe for the water pressure to return to normal system-wide and the boil water notice to be rescinded.”