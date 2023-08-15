Irene Joyce Howard Louis Published 1:08 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Irene Joyce Howard Louis passed away at the age of 84, August 12, 2023 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas.

A resident of Port Arthur, Texas Irene was born in Morgan City, Louisiana to the late Joseph Nathan Ruffin, Sr. and Eva Dorsey.

Irene accepted Jesus Christ at an early age. Irene was faithful member for 52 years at St. John Baptist Church, Port Arthur, Texas.

She later decided to join her family at First Christian Faith Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Gilbert Collins for 10 years of service until her health failed.

Irene was a member of the Senior Usher Board, the Senior Choir, Deaconess Board, was active with the Unique Ladies, Red Hatters High Society, and a Grand Court Order of Calanthe member.

Irene is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Harry H. Louis, Sr. for 38 years; her parents, Joseph Nathan Ruffin Sr. and Eva Dorsey; sons: Harry Louis Jr., Mickey Louis Sr., Charles Ray Sanders Sr.; son-in-law, Floyd Fontenette Sr.; siblings: Joseph Nathan Ruffin Jr., Arthur Ruffin, Roussell Ruffin, Sylvester Ruffin, Josephine Ruffin Scott, Barbara Ruffin Welsh, Lillian Ruffin Randle, Evelyn Ruffin Wilson, Louise Ruffin Singleton Madise.

Irene leaves to cherish her memories three daughters: Karen Collins (Nathaniel Sr.) Port Arthur, Texas, Wanda Gilford (Larry Sr.) Houston, Texas, Brenda Howard, Port Arthur, Texas; two grandsons: Nathaniel Jr. (Sabrina), Port Arthur, Texas, Larry Jr. (Amber) Houston, Texas; granddaughter, La’Niyah Gilford, Houston, Texas; bonus daughters: Patricia Fontenette, Bennie Gallentine; daughters-in-law, Helen Sanders Pilette, Carolyn Louis, all of Port Arthur, Texas and Delores Sanders, Orange, Texas; special friends, Mrs. Daisy Knight, Mrs. Bernice Moore, Port Arthur, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023 at First Christian Faith Baptist Church, 1003 Dallas Ave, Port Arthur, Texas.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.