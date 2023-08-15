Central Middle School planning informal walk through for parents and students Published 12:02 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

NEDERLAND — Because many Central Middle School teachers moved within the building this year, campus leaders are opening the campus Wednesday (Aug. 16) from 4-6 p.m.

Parents and students can walk the building and locate classrooms before the start of school.

The first day is Thursday (Aug. 17).

“This is an informal walk through, and teachers will not be present to receive supplies,” the school announced. “Please enter through the front doors of the school.”