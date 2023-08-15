Central Middle School planning informal walk through for parents and students

Published 12:02 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

By PA News

Central Middle School in Nederland

NEDERLAND — Because many Central Middle School teachers moved within the building this year, campus leaders are opening the campus Wednesday (Aug. 16) from 4-6 p.m.

Parents and students can walk the building and locate classrooms before the start of school.

The first day is Thursday (Aug. 17).

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“This is an informal walk through, and teachers will not be present to receive supplies,” the school announced. “Please enter through the front doors of the school.”

More News

Nederland native helping provide voice for area college

Southeast Texas tennis tournament coming this Labor Day

DWI, evading arrests lowlight indictments last week; see the list

Parents, teachers express dismay over lack of transparency in Port Neches-Groves primary campus construction

Print Article