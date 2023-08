Annette Louise Fields-Mitchell Published 1:10 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Annette Louise Fields-Mitchell

July 3, 1939 – August 04, 2023

Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 821 Freeman Ave, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time.