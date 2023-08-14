Port Arthur woman sent to Galveston burn center following Monday house fire Published 1:52 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

A woman was sent to a burn center in Galveston following an early morning house fire in Port Arthur.

The Port Arthur Fire Department was called to the fire at approximately 6:23 a.m. Monday to a home in the 3400 block of Woodrow Drive.

When they arrived there were visible flames, and the occupant of the home was outside.

Fire Chief Greg Benson said the victim, a woman, was flown to a burn center in Galveston.

The one-story home did not have working smoke detectors, Benson said, adding the outcome could have potentially been different had the fire occurred hours earlier.

Two people live in the home but only the female was there at the time of the fire.

It is believed she has respiratory injuries from breathing in smoke.

Red Cross was notified to assist those impacted.

A square hole on the roof and singed areas could be seen at the house mid-morning Monday.