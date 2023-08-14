City of Nederland updates main waterline break as of early Monday evening Published 6:30 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

NEDERLAND — Due to a loss of system pressure due to a main waterline break as a result of the excessive heat and lack of rain, the City of Nederland issued a Boil Water Notice on Monday.

Public Works crews remain on-site to complete repairs to the main waterline, as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, and modest progress continues to be made recharging the water system.

Due to the treated water being put back into the water system, some utility customers are having normalized or low water pressure.

However, all utility customers are urged to conserve water, which includes limiting washing clothes, limiting washing dishes, avoiding long showers, not watering yards, etc.

“We are asking all utility customers to do their part and conserve water,” a city release says. “Any progress recharging the water system may be erased by customers trying to go back to normal water consumption. At this time, we cannot provide a definite timeframe for the water pressure to return to normal system-wide and the boil water notice to be rescinded.”

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has additional information on boil water notices: https://www.tceq.texas.gov/agency/subjects-ofinterest/drinking-water/boil-water-notices.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.