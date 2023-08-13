Weather Services shares what to expect in HEAT this week

Published 8:20 am Sunday, August 13, 2023

By PA News

Excessive heat is going to continue this week with an Excessive Heat Warning today and an Excessive Heat Watch on Monday, according to weather watchers.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana, said “dangerous” apparent temperatures would occur.

“A weak cold front will move into the region Tuesday, which will allow temperatures and humidity to fall slightly Tuesday and Wednesday before the heat builds again late in the week,” meteorologist Andrew Tingler said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Significant rainfall is not expected into early next week; however, isolated to scattered storms may occur with the weak front Tuesday into Wednesday.

“The potential rainfall is not anticipated to be significant, and this will worsen drought conditions and bring about an increased fire danger risk,” Tingler said.

More News

Groves Police say intoxicated arrest includes crashing into 2 police cars and a traffic sign

RELIGION BRIEF — “Real Talk Kim” speaking at Christian conference

Port Arthur leaders debating proposed water rate increase for repair needs

Police receive report of man trying to burn home down; arrest follows Port Arthur chase

Print Article